No April date fixed for resumption of all train services

New Delhi

The Railway Ministry on Saturday clarified no date was fixed for resumption of all passenger trains. The clarification was felt necessary in view of reports of the resumption of full passenger train services from a given April date. No such date has been fixed yet, it said.

The ministry said the Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. Already, over 65% trains are running and over 250 plus were added in January alone.

“All are requested to avoid speculation. Media and public will be duly informed as and when such a decision is taken,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, IRCTC will restart the first set of “private” Tejas Express trains, the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains from Sunday. The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corpo­rate entity, IRCTC, a subsi­diary of the Indian Railways.

HIGHEST FLyers: Meanwhile, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri claimed the highest domestic passengers since resumption of flights from May 25.

He said the number of domestic passengers on Friday rose to 2,97,102 on 2,349. With air travel emerging as a preferred mode of travel due to safety, efficiency and time saving, the numbers are almost touching Pre-Covid levels, Puri said.

Total flight movements on Friday were 4697 and the total number of footfalls on the airports was 5,93,819.