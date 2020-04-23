No additional installment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for Central employees: Finance Ministry

On Thursday, the Finance Ministry said that additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to central govt employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to central government pensioners, due from 1st January, 2020 shall not be paid.

The Ministry also said that additional installment of DA and DR from July 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021 shall also not be paid. However, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at current rates will continue to be paid.