No action on unrecognized UP Madrasas as of now, assures Minister

The Uttar Pradesh Government is not contemplating any action on the unrecognized Madrasas being run in the state at least right now.

The UP minister for minority welfare, Danish Azad Ansari on Friday said that there would no action on the Madrasas, which are not recognized from the government at least right now. He said that many rumors have been floated regarding the survey conducted on the Madrasas, which is not true. The minister said that survey was conducted for the betterment of Madrasas and not to harm it.

It may be mentioned that the UP Government had recently conducted a survey of the Madrasas in the state. In the survey, around 8000 Madrasas were found running without any recognition with nearly 1600 students studying in it. After this survey, the management committees of these Madrasas were expecting action from the Yogi Government. A convention of Madrasas manager was convened last week at Deoband in Saharanpur where the Jamiat Chief Maulana Arshad Madni had said that no government aid is accepted to them. He even went ahead to saying that the Madrasas do not need modern education or any kind of government recognition.

Clearing doubts on Friday the minority welfare minister said that survey has been completed and the report is expected by November 15. He said that as of now, there would not be any action on unrecognized Madrasas and the government might take any action after reading the report.

The Chairman of UP Madrasa Education Board Iftekhar Ahmad Javed said that there are 16,513 Madrasas in the state and of these 560 get financial assistance. He said that nearly 20 lakh students are enrolled in Madrasa, which have 3000 teachers and other employees. Chairman said that the government would try to recognize all the Madrasas functioning in the state.