Nizamuddin mosque gathering: The story so far that led to the death of 6 individuals in Telangana

On Monday evening, the Telangna government announced that six people in the state had died of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 after they had attended a mass gathering organised by religious organisation Tablighi Jammat between March 1 and March 15, 2020.

Here's a timeline of events that took place

Jan 30, 2020: First case of coronavirus reported in India. The patient, who hails from Kerala, recovered and has returned home since

March 1, 2020: Tablighi Jammat organises a programme at its Nizamuddin headquarters. Over 1,800 people attend. This is the breakdown of numbers

Sr. Name Figure

1. Andaman 21

2. Assam 216

3. Bihar 86

4. Haryana 22

5. Himachal 15

6. Hyderabad 55

7. Karnataka 45

8. Kerala 15

9. Maharashtra 109

10. Meghalaya 5

11. Madhya Pradesh

107 12. Odisha 15

13. Punjab 9

14. Rajasthan 19

15. Ranchi 46

16. Tamil Nadu 501

17. Uttarakhand 34

18. Uttar Pradesh 156

19. West Bengal 73

20. International 281

Total 1830

March 10, 2020: Total number of cases in India touches 50

March 11, 2020: World Health Organisation declares coronavirus a pandemic.

March 13, 2020: Despite the number reaching 50, Centre feels that the coronavirus outbreak is not a health emergency