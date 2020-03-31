Nizamuddin mosque gathering: The story so far that led to the death of 6 individuals in Telangana

On Monday evening, the Telangna government announced that six people in the state had died of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 after they had attended a mass gathering organised by religious organisation Tablighi Jammat between March 1 and March 15, 2020.
Here's a timeline of events that took place
Jan 30, 2020: First case of coronavirus reported in India. The patient, who hails from Kerala, recovered and has returned home since
March 1, 2020: Tablighi Jammat organises a programme at its Nizamuddin headquarters. Over 1,800 people attend. This is the breakdown of numbers
Sr. Name Figure
1. Andaman 21
2. Assam 216
3. Bihar 86
4. Haryana 22
5. Himachal 15
6. Hyderabad 55
7. Karnataka 45
8. Kerala 15
9. Maharashtra 109
10. Meghalaya 5
11. Madhya Pradesh
107 12. Odisha 15
13. Punjab 9
14. Rajasthan 19
15. Ranchi 46
16. Tamil Nadu 501
17. Uttarakhand 34
18. Uttar Pradesh 156
19. West Bengal 73
20. International 281
Total 1830
March 10, 2020: Total number of cases in India touches 50
March 11, 2020: World Health Organisation declares coronavirus a pandemic.
March 13, 2020: Despite the number reaching 50, Centre feels that the coronavirus outbreak is not a health emergency
March 16, 2020: Delhi government orders the ban of gathering of more than 50 people in an area. By then several locals have left New Delhi, but international travellers continue to stay, according to some reports.
March 17, 2020: GoAir bans all international flights
March 18, 2020: IndiGo bans all international flights from New Delhi to Istanbul and Chennai to Kuala Lumpur
March 19, 2020: Government of India bans all international flights
March 26, 2020: A man from Srinagar, who had attended the gathering at Nizamuddin, dies of COVID-19-induced complications
March 30, 2020: Six people from Telangana die of coronavirus. State government issues a statement that they attended the gathering at Nizamuddin. FIR registered against Maulana
March 31, 2020: First set of test results come for those in the mosque. 24 test positive for coronavirus
