Nizamuddin mosque event: Case filed against Maulana Saad, others members of Tablighi Jamaat; over 1300 quarantined

In other parts of the country too, the number of cases has risen after the event in Delhi.

To give a few examples:

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 17 foreign nationals from Indonesia and Thailand besides two Indian Muslim clerics who were in attendance have been rounded up and quarantined, a senior official said on Tuesday. Sixteen out of 190 persons who returned to Bahraich from foreign in March this year, however, are still untraceable, Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

In Agra, the Police have so far rounded up 89 faithfuls who are believed to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Nizammuddin Markaz in New Delhi from March 13-15 from different mosques and localities in the city. The hunt continues for another half a dozen people, according to sources.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday saw as many as 57 new COVID-19 cases, the highest spike in a single day so far and 50 of them had travelled to Delhi to attend a religious congregation recently, the government said. The aggregate number of virus cases stood at 124 in Tamil Nadu, with at least 77 of them having links to the congregation held in the national capital recently.

The Manipur government said it has found out 14 people who were linked" to the religious congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin earlier this month, though 39 others are still outside the state.

In Kerala, the government has so far identified 78 people from the state who were 'associated' with Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid in New Delhi and quarantined them.

The Gujarat police on Tuesday said some persons from the state had attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi that has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus in the country, and process is in to identity and locate them. From Surat alone, as many as 76 people had attended the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, earlier this month, officials said. Now, authorities are trying to locate them.