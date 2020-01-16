Nitish will lead NDA in Bihar: Amit Shah

Patna: Ignoring Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's declaration that NRC would not be implemented, Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said Nitish would be the NDA face in the state.

Addressing a pro-CAA,/NRC rally at Vaishali, Amit Shah said there was no dispute between BJP and NDA and Nitish would lead NDA during the campaign for assembly elections.

Hailing Bihar for giving "the best response" to the CAA, Shah appealed to the people to pledge their support to the new law by giving a missed call on a designated number from their mobile phones.

BJP president accused the Congress, TMC and AAP with leading riots over CAA in different parts of the country.

"The opposition parties engineered anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) riots, which forced the BJP to hold rallies across the country to apprise the people of their nefarious designs," he said.

"I have come here to tell Muslim brothers to read the CAA. I have also come to tell Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) and Lalu Prasad Yadav to not mislead the people. Mamata Didi and Kejriwal ji, you too do not mislead the people. The CAA has received the best response in Bihar," he added.

"CAA intends to help those who came to India after their womenfolk were raped in front of their eyes, their properties snatched away and their places of worship desecrated, he said

Warning the anti-CAA agitators, Shah siad those shouting anti-national slogans would be jailed.

Shah claimed the CAA was aimed at protecting human rights of the people tortured in three Islamic countries forcing them to migrate to India.