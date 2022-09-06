Delhi: Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (R) hugs his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar at a felicitation function | File Photo

New Delhi: In his attempt to gather all the opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha election in the year 2024, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal today in the national capital.



The Janata Dal (U) leader, Nitish Kumar, who has broken all ties with the BJP and formed a new alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, is on a two-day tour of Delhi. He has already met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, and on the second day, he is scheduled to meet the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, which will be followed by the chief minister visiting the CPI headquarters to hold talks with general secretary D Raja.

Nitish Kumar will meet his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, in the afternoon, followed by a meeting with former Haryana chief minister, Om Prakash Chautala.



The Bihar CM, said his only goal is to work to unite the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre. Kumar's visit to Delhi comes amidst the buzz that the JD(U) leader may emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

