Nitish Kumar's return to 'socialist family' is a 'timely slap' to BJP: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav | ANI Photo

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is in the national capital for the first time after taking the oath of office, held meetings with Opposition leaders on Friday. The RJD leader met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to the media after meeting Gandhi, Yadav said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to dump the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and return the "socialist family" is a "timely slap" to the saffron party. This will be seen across the country as the people are tired of unemployment, inflation and religious clashes, the RJD leader added.

"After all the developments in Bihar, I came to Delhi last night. I met the primary leadership in Delhi - Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Sonia Gandhi. Everyone congratulated us, welcomed Nitish Kumar's govt," said Yadav.

"This govt will work with strength, it's public's govt. Nitish Ji's decision is a timely slap to BJP. Except for BJP,all political parties are one in Bihar Assembly. This will be now seen across country. People are tired of unemployment, inflation,religious clashes," he added.

After his meeting with Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, Yadav said in a tweet that he met the two Left leaders and had a positive discussion on the current social, economic and political scenario prevailing in the country and Bihar.

"Bihar, the land which gave birth to democracy, has again shown the way to the country," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, D Raja said they discussed the ongoing political development and added that the Left parties will continue to support RJD in Bihar.

"Discussed political developments... it'll be a prelude for 2024 fight & help secular-democratic party to defeat BJP. Left parties will continue to support RJD, we want non-BJP govt in Patna," said D Raja.

Meanwhile, Yadav's visit to Delhi holds significance as Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad is here and the finalisation of names of ministers is set to be high on the agenda during discussions between the two.

The cabinet, which at present comprises only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Yadav as his deputy, is due for expansion early next week.

