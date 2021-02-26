Nitish Kumar vows to enforce liquor ban strictly

Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday rejected suggestions of some NDA leaders, including one of his cabinet colleagues to review the five liquor ban and said now prohibition would be enforced with renewed vigour. Addressing the valedictory function of the Bihar Police meet at Bihar Military Police grounds here, Nitish said there had been some lapses in the implementation of prohibition policy, but still it was successful as crime rate has gone down and families were happier.

Nitish advised the police officers to send to jail even those who recommended the violators of the liquor laws. Their close relatives should also be sent to prisons, he said.

Nitisha advised the police officers to conduct raids on the illicit liquor traders in teams and not individually. He regretted that a police sub-inspector was gunned down in an encounter with the liquor trader at Sitamarhi on Indo-Nepal border two days back.

Mukesh Sahni, fisheries and animal husbandry minister, Congress legislature Ashok Kumar Sharma and some senior BJP leaders have demanded review of the prohibition policy claiming it has failed to succeed and was causing huge revenue loss to the state.