Nitish Kumar to be sworn-in as Bihar CM today: Time, venue, guests, other details of oath-taking ceremony

Janta Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath for the seventh time as the Chief Minister of Bihar today. This is the fourth full term for Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM. He will become the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

Earlier, reports suggested that Shushil Modi, Nitish Kumar's deputy in earlier NDA government, will be replaced by Tarkishore Prasad. Reports also suggested the possibility of a second deputy CM. BJP's Renu Devi is said to be the front-runner for the second Deputy CM post.

Union home minister, Amit Shah and BJP president,Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend the swearing in ceremony.

BJP has proposed the cabdidature of former deputy speaker, Amrendra Pratap Singh, MLA from Ara as new speaker। The present speaker, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JDU will be inducted into the Nitish cabinet

Here are the details of the swearing-in ceremony:

Date and Time

The ceremony is scheduled today, November 16, 2020; between 4:00-4:30 pm.

Venue of the ceremony

Raj Bhavan has been chosen as the venue for the swearing-in ceremony. An earlier notification suggested Gandhi maidan as the venue, however, it was changed.

Number of Ministers to be sworn-in

Approximately 16-17 members from the BJP, JD(U), VIP and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular will be sworn-in as ministers.

BJP is likely to get the most number of ministerial berths. On Monday, seven members each from the BJP and JD(U) members are likely to take an oath with Mukesh Sahani's VIP and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular getting one ministry each. Excluding Kumar, 18 ministers are likely to take oath on Monday.

National Democratic Alliance claimed victory this Bihar 2020 elections, boasting 125 seats in the 243 strong Bihar Legislative Assembly with Bhartiya Janata Party and JD(U) winning 74 and 43 seats respectively.

The Bihar elections could be considered one of the most memorable elections with many unexpected political dynamics being displayed. While Congress's performance was consistent, the Left parties (CPI, CPI-M, CPI-ML) performed comparatively better.