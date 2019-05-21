Nitish Kumar to attend NDA dinner hosted by Amit Shah

by Asia News International
written by Asia News International
Nitish Kumar to attend NDA dinner hosted by Amit Shah


New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar will attend the dinner being hosted by BJP president Amit Shah for NDA allies in the national capital on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, LJSP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and AIADMK leaders E K Palaniswamy and O. Pannerselvam are also likelyi to be present at the dinner.

With exit polls predicting BJP and allies to get a comofrtable majority in the Lok Sabha elections, Shah has invited the key leaders of National Democratic Alliance and  over dinner for a strategy session before the official results are declared on May 23.

While the BJP and its coalition partners have said that the exit polls are showing a true picture, the Opposition parties have termed the exit polls as wrong.  Elections for 543 seats in the Lok Sabha were held between April 11 and May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.



You may also like

NDA leaders meet ahead of Lok Sabha results

Congress leader held for BJP worker’s killing on...

Arunachal MLA Tirong Aboh, son, 10 others killed...

Dhoni will be a big player in this...

Another Air India pilot under scanner over sexual...

World Cup 2019: ‘No breathing space, pressure will...

Allegations against Mulayam, Akhilesh in DA case not...

Saffron noose tightening around Kamal Nath, probe into...

Pranab Mukherjee expresses concern on EVM tampering reports

‘I was forced to come out about my...