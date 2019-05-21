Nitish Kumar to attend NDA dinner hosted by Amit Shah

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar will attend the dinner being hosted by BJP president Amit Shah for NDA allies in the national capital on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, LJSP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and AIADMK leaders E K Palaniswamy and O. Pannerselvam are also likelyi to be present at the dinner.

With exit polls predicting BJP and allies to get a comofrtable majority in the Lok Sabha elections, Shah has invited the key leaders of National Democratic Alliance and over dinner for a strategy session before the official results are declared on May 23.

While the BJP and its coalition partners have said that the exit polls are showing a true picture, the Opposition parties have termed the exit polls as wrong. Elections for 543 seats in the Lok Sabha were held between April 11 and May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.