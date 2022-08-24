Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government wins trust vote in Bihar Legislative Assembly

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI

Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government on Wednesday won trust vote in Bihar Legislative Assembly. Some BJP MLAs staged walk out of the assembly and following it Kumar got all 160 votes.

With 164 MLAs supporting Nitish Kumar's government in the 243-member Bihar assembly, the test of majority was mere a formality.

"You (BJP MLAs) are all running away? You will only get a position in your party if you say things against me. You all must have got orders from your superior bosses," said Nitish Kumar slamming those who staged walkout,

During a debate, the BJP's Tarakishore Prasad ripped into Nitish Kumar, his former boss, saying he has lost "political credibility".

The former Deputy Chief Minister mocked Kumar's "personal ambition to become the prime minister despite not having the ability to become the chief minister on his own steam".

Earlier today, ahead of the floor test, the BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned as the speaker of the Assembly after a no-confidence motion against him was moved by the MLAs of the ruling coalition.

He also said that casting allegations on the Chair would send out a negative message to the public. "The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision," the BJP legislator said addressing the House.

The special session of the Assembly is being held weeks after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and brought back the Mahagathbandhan to power after joining hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).