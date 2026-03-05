Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination After Tenth Term As Bihar Chief Minister, Triggering Succession Debate |

Patna: After nearly three and half months of being sworn as chief minister of Bihar for the 10th time, JD (U) president Nitish Kumar on Thursday filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

Nitish was also given credit for effectively spearheading NDA to an absolute majority in the polls with the alliance winning 202 of 243 seats. But more surprisingly, Nitish is going to move to the upper house when elections to four states are going to be notified in days to come.

BJP president Nitin Nabin, other party nominee and former MLA Shivesh Ram, JD (U) nominee and union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Ram Nath Thakur, Rashtriya Loktantrik Morcha (RLM) leader Upendra Kushwaha also filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha for the upper house. Elections to five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar are scheduled for March 16. The vacancies arise as the tenure of JD(U)’s Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, RJD’s Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh, and RLM`s Kushwaha ends on April 9.

The 75-year old Nitish,who has served as Bihar's longest-tenured chief minister for over two decades, made an announcement about his decision to go to Rajya Sabha on ‘X’. He said that from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he wanted to become a member of both houses of the Bihar legislature as well as both houses of the parliament. “In view of my aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time,” he remarked, while assuring that the new government would have his full cooperation and guidance.

Meanwhile, JD (U) workers held protests outside 1, Anne Marg (official residence of chief minister), accusing party’s national working president, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and union minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, for “betraying” Nitish and “forcibly” convincing him to quit the CM post.

On the other hand, JD(U) leader and Bhoomi Sangharsh Sena chief, Rupesh Patel alleged that Jha along with Lalan Singh has taken full control of JD(U), holding them responsible for Nitish moving to the upper house. “Jha is a Vibhishan (Ravan’s younger brother who defected to Ram’s side), who worked at the behest of the BJP,” he alleged, even as another JD (U) worker Sanjay Mehta alleged that Operation Lotus was complete now. "BJP has usurped power from the JD(U)," he claimed.

Although Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is widely considered as a frontrunner for the post of chief minister, names of union ministers of state for home Nityanand Rai and state industries minister Dilip Jaiswal from BJP camp and Nitish`s son Nishant Kumar and state water resources minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary from the JD (U) camp are also doing the rounds.

Over 'sudden' decision to send Nitish to Rajya Sabha, an NDA leader claimed that initially Nishant was being considered for the nomination but when he reportedly expressed his willingness to start his political innings from Bihar, BJP central leadership reportedly advised Nitish to go to Rajya Sabha and nominate a successor of his choice. Nitish agreed to it despite several leaders not approving his decision, he claimed.