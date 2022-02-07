'Nitish Kumar can shake hands with Dawood for CM post', says BJP MP Chhedi Paswan

The acrimony between the ruling JD-U and the BJP is increasing with each passing day in Bihar. Now BJP MP Chhedi Paswan alleged that Nitish Kumar can shake hands with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim for the post of the chief minister.

"BJP top leadership has made a huge mistake by giving the post of the chief minister to Nitish Kumar. The value of BJP MP, MLA, MLC and workers are nothing in Bihar. It is totally zero," Paswan said.

"Nitish Kumar is a person who could shake hands with Dawood Ibrahim for the post of chief minister. He did the same in the past and he can do it again," Paswan said.

"Nitish Kumar and his party is raising disputed issues to bargain and blackmail BJP. The top leadership of BJP should open their eyes and take necessary steps. When PM Narendra Modi and the central cabinet turned down the demand for caste based census, still the party leaders of Nitish Kumar raised it," Paswan said.

Nitish Kumar is also applying pressure on the Narendra Modi government on the special status of Bihar despite the fact that the Centre has already given a special package to Bihar. The BJP is the largest party in the alliance, still, it has given the chief minister's post to Nitish Kumar but he is going beyond the coalition dharma and is bargaining with the Centre," he said.

"During 2020 Bihar assembly elections, we already suggested that the party should contest alone but the top leadership of our party turned it down. Now, I request the party to think of two and half years each of the tenures of the chief minister in Bihar. The JD-U held the post of chief minister for two and half years and then should hand over to BJP for the remaining period," Paswan said.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 06:36 PM IST