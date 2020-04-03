Nitish Kumar calls out PM Modi, blames Centre for not delivering enough PPE kits, N-95 masks

Drawing the Prime Ministers attention to the impending economic crisis, Kumar suggested that the fiscal deficit on which a cap of 3 per cent of GDP has been placed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act be raised to "4 per cent or more". He recalled that in 2009-10 when there was a global economic meltdown, fiscal deficit was raised from 3 to 4 per cent, and again from 3.38 per cent to 3.5 per cent in the next fiscal.

Kumar asserted that the crisis resulting from the return of a huge number of migrants from Delhi over the weekend has been managed by his government despite a resource crunch, and all such returnees were being provided with food, shelter and medical care under proper quarantine.

A total of 1,74,470 people, who have come to Bihar in recent times from outside the state, have been identified and are being kept in quarantine. These include 12,051 foreign nationals, Kumar said.

He also informed the Prime Minister that a total of 24 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bihar so far, which include one death before the patients test results came out.

Two have recovered so far while the deceased ended up infecting 11 people who came in contact with him at his home or at hospitals. Later in the day, the chief minister launched a drive to provide financial assistance of Rs 1000 to each ration card holding family in the state, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, by a click of the mouse. A sum of Rs 184.08 crore was transferred, on the inaugural day of the drive, into the bank accounts of about 18.40 lakh people. The chief minister directed that all remaining beneficiaries be extended the benefit at the earliest.