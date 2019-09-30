Nitish Kumar blames Meteorological Departement for inaccurate forecast

Patna: Patna is submerged in waist-deep water following unseasonal rainfall – the State capital has received more than 200 mm of rainfall since Friday evening.

The situation is equally bad in Bhagalpur and Kaimur districts. At least 13 persons have died, including four in Patna, after buildings collapsed and trees crashed on them due to the incessant rain.

Several State-run hospitals, including the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, which is one of the largest in Patna, are flooded. Videos shared on social media showed patients sitting on beds in flooded hospital rooms.

To evacuate people, 32 boats have been pressed into service. Water has also entered many power sub-stations and power has to be disconnected to avoid major casualties. Roads are mostly unusable.

Talking to media persons, Chief Minister Nitish said the situation may worsen in Patna as Ganga had crossed danger mark and the level of Punpun river was rising menacingly. ‘‘People should be alert”, he said.

According to Nitish, the meteorological department misled the state government as it had predicted there would be no rain after September 26 and heavy rains started on Friday itself.

“The predictions of met department failed us”, he regretted. However, the regional Met Centre claimed it had predicted heavy rains in advance. As flood situation worsened, the state government ordered closure of all government and private schools and colleges till Tuesday.

There is an acute shortage of drinking water and milk. Milk dairies in and around Patna have suspended their operations because their equipment got submerged.

BY CHHAYA MISHRA