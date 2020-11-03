Nitish gets 'onion treatment' in Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday escaped an onion attack at an election meeting in Madhubani district of North Bihar.

The crowd at the rally was restive from the word go and raising anti-Nitish slogans. A section got further infuriated when an exchange between Nitish and the audience over jobs went off the tangent.

Not happy with the reply of the CM, the gathering started pelting onions, with one even zipping past Nitish but missing it's mark.

The Special Security Group jumped on to the stage and cordoned him off. To his credit, the chief minister did not lose nerve and, shielded by the NSG, continued to address the audience and repeatedly told them: ''Phekno, Aur Phenko".

He told the police to leave the miscreants alone as those wanting to 'restore jungle raj' were responsible for the ruckus. For the record, this was the 12 attack on Kumar since he started his campaign.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, too, was booed when he stepped out of the queue and went straight to the polling booth.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the JD-U submitted a memorandum to the chief election officer here demanding cancellation of nominations of the RJD candidates from Raghopur and Hasanpur - Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

It is charged that the two candidates had violated the provisions of the Representation of People's Act section 123(2) as they had concealed vital information about their assets.