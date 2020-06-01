NITI Aayog official tests positive for COVID-19, floor of Delhi office sealed for sanitation

Earlier on May 30, two employees serving at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs were tested positive for the novel coronavirus following which all the staffers who came in contact with them were asked to go for self-quarantine for 14 days.

Following the two positive cases, the MEA sent two internal communications to all its employees apprising them about the infection and asked them to follow all laid down protocols and precautionary measures.

This comes at a time when coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,90,535. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 5,394 and the number of cases climbed to 1,90,535 in the country, which registered the biggest single-day spikes of 230 deaths and 8,392 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 93,322 while 91,818 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.