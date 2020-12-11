NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant offers 'Too Much' clarification amid political slugfest

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has recently found himself in the news for all the wrong reasons. A portion of a recent video interaction where Kant had been a speaker has now gone viral, with netizens lambasing the official for his comments. India, Kant had opined, was "too much of a democracy" for tough reforms to be enacted. As a PTI article put it, Kant had noted that for the first time that the Centre has carried out hard reforms across sectors, including mining, coal, labour, agriculture, and the next wave of reforms must be pushed by the states.

The debate began when news reports quoted the comment about their being "too much" democracy and Kant attempted to clarify. "This is definitely not what I said. I was speaking about MEIS scheme and resources being spread thin and need for creating global champions in manufacturing sector," he explained.