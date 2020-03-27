NITI Aayog calls for doctors to volunteer their services amid coronavirus outbreak

The government of India has requested doctors to volunteer their services during the coronavirus outbreak.
In a tweet put by the government through NITI Aayog, the request stated, “If you wish to contribute for this noble mission, register here.
“The Government of India requests for volunteer doctors who are fit and willing to be available for providing their services in the public health facilities and the training hospitals in the near future. We appeal to such doctors to come forward at this hour of need. You could also be a retired government, Armed Forces Medical Services, public sector undertaking or a private doctor,” the government stated.
If you are doctor, here’s what you can do
1) Visit the link
2) Enter your details
