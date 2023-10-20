Nithari Killings: Moninder Singh Pandher Walks Out Free From Greater Noida Jail After Allahabad High Court Acquits Him In 2006 Case (VIDEO)

Screengrab

Moninder Singh Pandher, one of the accused in the infamous 2006 Nithari serial killings case, walked out free from Luksar jail in Greater Noida on Friday. The Allahabad High Court acquitted both Pandher and co-accused Surendra Koli, who were previously handed down death sentence by CBI court in connection with the Nithari killings, citing failure of the police to prove the charges against the accused.

Videos of Pandher walking out of the jail were circulated on social media. He donned a mask and wore white Pathani suit, a waistcoat and sports shoes as came out of the jail.

None of his family members came to receive him and only couple of lawyers were seen accompanying him. He did not speak to anyone before getting into a car and leaving the premises.

Watch the video below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Court raps agencies over poor investigation

The division bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice SAH Rizvi said they were not satisfied with the investigation and that it was it was poorly conducted. The bench also said that the investigation failed to follow the fundamental process of collecting evidence.

The High Court further stated that the accused were not given a fair trial by the lower court.

In 2009, the special CBI court had sentenced Pandher and Koli to death after finding them guilty of the rape and murder of 18 children and one woman in the Nithari case, which had initially come to light on February 8, 2005.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)