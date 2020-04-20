'Nisha Jindal' with 10,000 Facebook fans turns out to be engineering dropout Ravi Pujar

Even as many joked about how the passage of time had not been kind to Nisha Jindal, and others lamented their broken hearts, many social media platform vented their ire. There were of course some users who claimed that they had known all along.

The question however is how Pujar pulled off this elaborate charade. More importantly, why would he do this in the first place?

According to an article by The Print, he did it for 'fun'. Reportedly, he had caught the eye of police officials after posting communal messages on the social media platform.

When the police began investigating Jindal's account, they were baffled by 'her' changing allegations and job profiles. “He got us confused because one day he would pose as a WHO adviser, then as a UN Security Council co-adviser, a scholar from Harvard University… and next day he would post photos of masks distribution,” the publication quoted Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra as explaining.

IAS officer Priyanka Shukla took to Twitter to give further details.

"When Raipur police went to arrest Facebook user Nisha Jindal for inciting communal disharmony, they learnt that Ravi who had been unable to pass engineering for 11 years was actually Nisha," she wrote.