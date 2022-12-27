Nirmala Sitharaman likely to get discharged from AIIMS on December 28

(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to get discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Wednesday.

Sitharaman was admitted to a private ward in hospital on Monday with a minor stomach infection and is currently under recovery, according to sources quoted by ANI.

The official sources also informed that there is nothing to be worried about and that she was well.

The hospitalisation of the 63-year-old minister comes at a crucial time since the presentation of Budget of the nation is only a month away.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

On Sunday, the finance minister paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi. With ANI inputs