Nirmala Sitharaman goes door-to-door in Muslim-dominated neighbourhoods to explain CAA

Speaking to the media she said, in a democracy, everyone has a right to protest, but no one has the right to indulge in violence. She criticized Congress president Sonia Gandhi for not condemning violence during protests.

“Sonia Gandhi extended support to the protesters but did not condemn violence. They promised citizenship to the persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries but did not give and when we gave, they are opposing. This is hypocrisy by Congress,” said Sitaraman.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of supporting people who wanted to destabilize the country she said, “This is not the Congress that fought for the freedom movement. Rahul Gandhi stands by those who are part of the tukde tukde gang. This is a different Congress. One that just appeases.”

Sitaraman termed Gehlot as the chief minister who wrote a letter to the Centre to provide citizenship to minorities from neighbouring countries and forgot about it. She questioned Gehlot’s intention for opposing CAA and advised him to listen to his own deputy chief minister. “Chief Minister should think about the Kota deaths and take action, instead he is worried about the shifting of his minority votes.”

Answering a query about the economic slowdown she said, “I am meeting various sections and making requisite changes even before the next budget. This is being done especially for the automobile sector and the home buyers.” She said NBFC and banks gave credit worth 6lakh crores during Navratri and Diwali.

The finance minister rubbished allegations that SGS component of GST was not being credited to states. She said, “Money is being credited to states. Nothing has been withheld except the compensation cess. There is no differentiation between BJP & non-BJP states and no dues have been held back for any state.” Sitaraman, however, added that payments of some exporters had been held up as there was ‘something doubtful even about star exporters’.