Nirbhaya rape case: SC to hear convict Vinay Sharma's plea today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the plea of Vinay Sharma, a convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am. The bench of Justice R Banumathi will hear the case. Vinay has filed the petition in the top court against President Ram Nath Kovind's decision to reject his mercy plea.

Vinay, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case, challenged the President's decision to dismiss his mercy petition in the apex court on Tuesday.