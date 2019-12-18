Nirbhaya Case Updates: SC to pronounce order on death penalty at 1 pm

SC to pronounce order on death penalty at 1 pm
2012 Delhi gang rape case: Supreme Court to pronounce the order at 1 PM today. The court is hearing the review petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the case.
Death penalty is a primitive method of punishment, says lawyer AP Singh
2012 Delhi gangrape case: Dr AP Singh,lawyer arguing for convict Akshay Kr Singh,says that death penalty is a primitive method of punishment;execution kills the criminals¬ the crime*,also said that use of death penalty didn't seem to be a deterrent effect to criminals&convicts
New facts warrant review of 2017 death penalty awarded to Nirbhaya killers: Akshay's lawyer
New facts warrant review of 2017 death penalty awarded to Nirbhaya killers, says Akshay's lawyer.
Nirbhaya killer Akshay's lawyer cites book 'Black Warrant'
Nirbhaya killer Akshay's lawyer cites book 'Black Warrant' that indicated co-accused accused Ram Singh's murder
Nirbhaya Case Death Penalty hearing begins
Nirbhaya hearing begins, killer Akshay's lawyer claims Nirbhaya's friend is tainted witness, took bribe
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)