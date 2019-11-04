Nirbhaya case: Convicts reply to mercy-plea notice

New Delhi: Instead of reaching the Supreme Court on Monday, three of the four Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts have filed their replies to the Delhi government and the Tihar Jail administration to the notice served on them by Tihar Jail.

Ajay Prakash Singh, senior Supreme Court lawyer representing Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh -- lodged in Tihar jail -- and Pawan Kumar Gupta lodged in Mandoli jail, confirmed the development.

IANS has access to the 'receipt' given to convicts by the Delhi government and the jail administration on filing of replies as well as the copy of the notice sent to them on October 28, saying they had seven days to file mercy petition.

The move comes as a well-thought-out strategy as the convicts have refused to file a mercy petition before the President.