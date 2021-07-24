NIOS 10th,12th results announced on official website- results.nios.ac.in

The class 10 and 12 results have been declared by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on the official website of NIOS- nios.ac.in. The results can also be checked on results.nios.ac.in
"The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of Secondary Course (10th) & Senior Secondary course (12th) June, 2021 Examination on 23.07.2021" wrote on Twitter, announcing the decision.
You can check the results online by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official results website- result.nios.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021' link
Step 3: Key in your credentials and submit
Step 4: Download the result, once it s displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Take a printout for further reference
For class 10, 90.64% students have passed whereas for class 12, 79.21% students have cleared the exam.
NIOS conducts two public exams in a year. The first one was held in June and the second exam will be held in October-November 2021.
