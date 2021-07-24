NIOS 10th,12th results announced on official website- results.nios.ac.in

You can check the results online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official results website- result.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021' link

Step 3: Key in your credentials and submit

Step 4: Download the result, once it s displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout for further reference

For class 10, 90.64% students have passed whereas for class 12, 79.21% students have cleared the exam.

NIOS conducts two public exams in a year. The first one was held in June and the second exam will be held in October-November 2021.