Nine dead as heavy rains pound Karnataka, state sets up relief camps

Bengaluru: The toll in the floods that hit coastal Karnataka, Malnad and northern parts of the state rose to nine while rescue efforts were on for those who were still missing.

Uttara Kannada district bore the brunt of the heavy rainfall. Authorities opened 117 relief camps to house 9,655 people displaced by the rains. Landslides were reported in many places in the district. Four of the nine deaths in the state were reported in this district while search efforts were on to look for three others missing. In all, more than 12,000 people were affected in the district while 3,000 people were rescued.