Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Sahil Gehlot, victim married in 2020; cops nab 5 including accused's father for allegedly helping him

In the latest developments amid the investigation of the chilling murder of Nikki Yadav done by her alleged live-in partner Sahil Gehlot, Delhi police found out that the couple was already married.

Nikki Yadav murder case | Accused Sahil & Nikki got married in a temple in Noida in Oct 2020. Sahil's family was unhappy with their marriage. Sahil's family fixed his wedding in Dec 2022 & hid from the girl's family that Sahil had already married Nikki: Delhi Police Sources pic.twitter.com/QK0JgEiWLY — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

According to the Delhi police, accused Sahil and Nikki got married in a temple in Noida in Oct 2020. Sahil's family was unhappy with their marriage. Sahil's family fixed his wedding in Dec 2022 & hid from the girl's family that Sahil had already married Nikki.

Five others including Sahil's father arrested for helping accused in the conspiracy

The Crime Branch arrested five others on Saturday in connection with the Nikki Yadav murder case, including Sahil Gehlot's father on charges of helping his son in the conspiracy.

"Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy," Special CP Ravinder Yadav confirmed while speaking to ANI.

"Sahil's father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki. He has been booked u/s 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. 4 others including friend, cousin and brother of accused Sahil Gehlot arrested," he added.

The police have also recovered the marriage certificates of Sahil and Nikki during the remand. Sahil's friend and cousin helped him hide Nikki's body in the fridge, said local news sources.

Sahil deleted all data from Nikki's phone to erase evidence

Nikki Yadav's phone has also been recovered from accused Sahil. After killing Nikki, the accused switched off her phone and kept it with him and took out her SIM, the crime branch of Delhi police said.

Crime Branch sources revealed that prime accused Sahil had 'deleted all the data from Nikki's phone'.

"The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evidence for the police, so he deleted all the data as earlier many times they had quarrels through WhatsApp chat," sources said.

Sahil was sent to 5-day police remand after his arrest

After his arrest on Tuesday, the accused Sahil Gehlot was presented before a Delhi court and sent to five-day police remand. DCP Crime Branch Satish Kumar said that the accused is on remand for five days and an inquiry is on to identify the route taken that night.

"The accused is on remand for five days. Inquiry is on. Our multiple teams are working to identify the route taken that night. We are also scanning CCTV footage," said the DCP crime.

Accused confessed to his henious crime

Accused Sahil Gehlot confessed to his henious crime during the investigation. He told the police that he murdered Nikki on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. Later he got married to another girl on February 10.

He strangulated Nikki with the help of his mobile phone's data cable kept in his car. He then went to the dhaba owned by him and put her dead body in a refrigerator at a vacant plot on the outskirts of Mitraon Village.

