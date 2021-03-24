Nikita Tomar murder case: Faridabad court pronounces accused Tausif, Rehan guilty

A district and sessions court in Faridabad on Wednesday (March 24) pronounced the two accused, Tausif and Rehan, guilty in Nikita Tomar murder case. The punishment to the accused shall be announced on March 26.
On October 26, 2020, Tomar was shot by Tausif in broad daylight. The trial for this murder case began on December 1, 2020.
Azharuddin alias Azru, who was arrested on charges of supplying the country-made pistol used in the murder, was acquitted.
The gruesome incident took place in Faridabad's Ballabgarh region. The two accused tried abducting Nikita and when she resisted them one of them pulled out a pistol and shot point-blank at her. The sensational crime was even captured by someone over the mobile phone, the footage of which went viral over social media.
The police had arrested Tausif, the main accused, and Rehan for allegedly killing the victim outside her college. Protests were staged by students and locals blocking the road to Sohna on the following day.
Tausif, after his arrest, confessed to police that he shot Nikita as she was about to get married to another person. Initial investigation into the murder case has revealed that Tausif has been harassing Nikita for a long time.
Tausif hails from the Mewat region, which in the recent few years has emerged as the biggest centre of crime as well as radical Islam in India.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) took over the case. A possibility of 'love jihad' was probed by the SIT as Nikita Tomar's family alleged that Tausif was constantly forcing her for the marriage and get converted to Islam.
