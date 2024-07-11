'Nikal Bh*s*d*k*, Chal Teri M** Ki': Cop Deployed For Poll Duty Abuses, Shoves Alleged Voter On Camera In Uttarakhand's Manglaur

X

Congress leader and former MLA from Uttarakhand's Manglaur assembly seat, Qazi Nizamuddin, who is also the party candidate for the Manglaur bypoll, shared a shocking video on his social media on Thursday morning.

In the video, a policeman can be seen using abusive language against an alleged voter. The Congress leader claimed in his post that the video depicts how the bypoll at the Manglaur constituency concluded.

He said this scene was common at dozens of polling booths.

He also alleged that polling was stopped hours before the scheduled time.

Tagging the poll body, Qazi wrote, "ECI, do you exist only to declare election dates, recite poetry & punch lines, and appoint a team of defunct observers?"

This video contains abusive content. Viewer discretion is advised.

मंगलौर उत्तराखण्ड का उपचुनाव इस तरह संपन्न हुआ।



ये नज़ारा दर्जनों बूथो का था।

कई पोलिंग स्टेशन के दरवाज़े समय से घंटों पहले बंद कर दिये गये थे। @ECISVEEP do you exist only to declare election dates, recite poetry & punch lines and appointing a team of defunct observers pic.twitter.com/aChRD4qJMV — Qazi Nizamuddin (@qazinizamuddin) July 11, 2024

In the video shared by Congress candidate, a police officer pushes a man and is heard using abusive language in front of women and other police officers.

Congress MP and former Himachal Pradesh Congress president alleged on Wednesday, during the voting, that there were firing incidents reported on voting day.

Attacking the BJP, she said, " Frightened by the possible defeat in the elections, the BJP is trying to crush the rights of the people and strangle democracy. BJP leaders can cross any limit in their lust for power. But we need not be afraid, because no one can stop the truth.Every Congress worker is fully prepared to protect democracy. Our fight is against injustice, and we will win."

Voting in the byelection for the Manglaur seat concluded yesterday after the seat fell vacant following the demise of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari last October.

In the bypoll, the BSP has fielded Ansari’s son, Ubedur Rehman, who is competing against Congress candidate Qazi Nizamuddin. The BJP has nominated Kartar Singh Bhadana.