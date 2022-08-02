e-Paper Get App

Nigerian man tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, 8th case in India

Notably, India's tally of monkeypox cases have reached to eight with three in Delhi and five cases in Kerala.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
Third case of monkeypox reported in Delhi |

Another Nigerian man has tested positive in Delhi on Tuesday for monkeypox, officials sources said.

This is the 3rd monkeypox case in Delhi, said official sources.

On Monday, a 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, has tested positive for monkeypox.

Following the outbreak, Medical Superintendent Nursing Homes, Delhi Govt has directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms for monkeypox cases - 5 for management of suspected cases of monkeypox and 5 isolation rooms for management of confirmed cases of monkeypox.

This is a developing story

Navi Mumbai: No plans to create a separate ward for Monkeypox, says NMMC
