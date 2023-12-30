Nicargua Human Trafficking Case: Punjab Govt Forms 4-Member SIT Team To Initiate Probe, Submit Report

PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab government on Saturday constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate offences of human trafficking involved in the Nicaragua human trafficking case.

According to official information, the SIT is headed by Superintendent of Police (SP), Investigation, Ferozepur, Randhir Kumar, while, three members include ACP, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, Jasroop Kaur Baath, DSP, Investigation, Ferozepur, Balkar Singh Sandhu and DSP, Headquarters, Patiala, Dalbir Singh Sidhu.

SIT directed to submit final report to the court soon

The SIT has been asked to submit the final report to the competent court at the earliest. The SIT can also co-opt any other officer or official for assistance in the investigation of the case. Meanwhile, it has appealed to the victims to lodge their complaints anywhere in the state, at any anti-human trafficking unit in their respective districts or could directly contact the SIT, following which FIRs would be registered promptly so as to immediately proceed with the probe and action.

Meanwhile, the state police was also in touch with the Central agencies as well as police of other states in the context.

The Nicaragua human trafficking case

It may be recalled that the Nicaragua human trafficking case had come to light a few days ago, where 303 passengers from India, mostly belonging to Punjab and Gujarat, were detained by French authorities and flown back to India.

According to information, of the total passengers, about 70% are said to be from Punjab, most of them in their 20s and 30s, about 25% from Gujarat and remaining from other parts of the country.

The plane ferrying these passengers was said to be operated by a Romanian company and was going to Nicaragua but had a stopover for refueling at Vatry airport in northeastern France on December 21. It was here that it was grounded for four days after the authorities got an anonymous tip-off about this human trafficking case and these passengers were subsequently flown back to India.