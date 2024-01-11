NIA Seizes Illegal Arms, Cash & Docs In Massive Operation Against BKI & Lawrence Bishnoi Crime Syndicate

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday seized several illegal arms and ammunition, along with incriminating documents, digital devices and cash, in a massive multi-state crackdown in three cases relating to conspiracies and activities of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi Crime Syndicate, among others.

32 locations across country, raided

A total of 32 locations in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, as well as the UT of Chandigarh, were raided today by NIA teams as part of the mega operation that began early on Thursday morning. The seizures in the searches included 2 Pistols, 2 magazines and ammunition, along with cash amounting to Rs 4.60 Lakhs, besides documents and digital devices.

The 3 cases against the syndicate

The three cases in which the NIA swooped down today relate to the terror activities being carried out by the BKI, a banned terrorist organisation, and the terrorist-gangster networks operating in the country. Such activities include smuggling and induction of terrorist hardware, such as arms & ammunition, explosives, IEDs etc., across the borders. The terror hardware is being used by operatives/members of terror outfits and Organized Criminal Syndicates for carrying out bomb explosions, targeted killings, extortions, terror funding of terror outfits, etc. in various parts of the country.

Details of today's crackdown

Today’s crackdown involved raids at 16 locations in case RC-21/2023/NIA/DLI, related to the activities of the Chiefs/members of BKI. NIA, which had registered the case suo moto on 10th July 2023, has identified Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa as among the key conspirators involved in hatching terror conspiracies as well as smuggling of arms and ammunition into Punjab. They have also been sending funds to their associates through various MTSS Channels for carrying out terrorist acts, as per NIA investigations.

A total of seven locations were raided in case RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI, registered by NIA against the Organized Crime Syndicate being run on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, including Goldy Brar, under UA(P)A. The Syndicate has spread its mafia style criminal networks in several States of the country, as well as abroad, in active conspiracy with Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, a ‘designated Individual terrorist’. These networks have been involved in many sensational crimes, such as the murders of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as well as religious and social leaders like Pardeep Kumar, besides large-scale extortions from businessmen and professionals.

The third case (RC-22/2023/NIA/DLI) in which nine raids were conducted today relates to various proscribed terrorist organizations / criminal gangs based in India and abroad, which have been involved in hatching terror & criminal conspiracies in various parts of the country.

The searches were part of NIA's continuous crackdown on terrorist outfits and individual terrorists engaged in carrying out criminal/terrorist activities in India, as well as their support networks.