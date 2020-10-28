NIA searches Bengaluru researcher, carries out checks in Kashmir

The NIA on Wednesday searched 10 locations in the Valley and one in Bengaluru in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts diverting funds meant for charitable activities to "secessionist and separatist activities" in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In Bengaluru, the residence of an independent researcher, Swati Seshadri, was searched and her laptop, phone and some documents were seized. Swati is associated with many civil society organisations in Bengaluru and across the country.

The others whose premises were searched include Khurram Parvez (coordinator of the J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta, Parveena Ahanger, chairperson of the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) and the office of Greater Kashmir, a leading newspaper.

The offices of the NGO Athrout and GK Trust were also searched. NIA said the raids came on a case registered against “certain NGOs and Trusts collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions etc. and are then utilizing these funds for secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K”.