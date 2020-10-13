NIA raids Patna arms dealer’s house, firm

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday raided the houses and business premises of an arms dealer at two places in Patna. The raids were tied to the recovery of sophisticated arms and ammunitions at Purnia last year.

An NIA spokesman said the arms dealer, Chandra Vijay Pratap who also runs M/S Sanmario Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, has links with the banned NSCN(IM) outfit from Nagaland and the Naxal gang of Tritya Prastuti Committee. He said the arms dealer had transferred a huge amount of funds to the account of Ningkhan Sangtam, a self-styled major of NSCN.

NIA said a large number of prohibited weapons and ammunitions were supplied to Bhikhan Ganjhu, a zonal Naxal commander. Earlier, the police had found two barrel grenade launchers, one AK series rifle, 1,800 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition concealed in an SUV.