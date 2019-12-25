NIA raids Muivah kin's houses

Guwahati: Sleuths of National Investigative Agency (NIA) raided the New Delhi and Dimapur residences Alemla Jamir on charges of terror funding of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (IM). Jamir is a member of the steering committee of the outfit and a relative of Th Muivah, the general secretary of NSCN (IM). Sources in NIA said that the agency conducted searches at the houses of Alemla, w/o Pungting Shirmrang alias James Jamir. Alemla is allegedly working for the NSCN (IM) and was detained at New Delhi airport with Rs 72 lakh in cash by Income Tax officials on December 17, 2019. Later, she was arrested by the Special Cell, New Delhi.

“The case relates to terror funding of NSCN (IM) wherein funds were being taken by the cash courier Alemla Jamir from New Delhi to Nagaland on the instructions of Icrak Muivah, w/o Muivah, general secretary, NSCN (IM),” sources close to the NIA alleged.

Searches conducted at the houses led to recovery of four bullet-proof jackets, 28 prohibited ammunition of 7.62, 9mm and 12 bore, one drone along with batteries, expensive foreign liquor, uniform articles of the Naga Army, pistol holsters, magazine pouches, prohibited wildlife articles, incriminating diaries, photographs, and digital devices. Certain incriminating documents and insurgency related literature have also been recovered.