NIA makes fresh arrest in Delhi Gangster syndicates matter

Representative Image | PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested three leaders of a crime syndicate who were allegedly trying to carry out terror activities across the nation.

A senior NIA official said that the accused were identified as Neeraj Sehrawat, aka Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal alias Naresh Chaoudhary, and Bhupinder Singh, aka Bhupi Rana, in a new case lodged against them.

NIA arrests 3 leaders of criminal syndicates/gangs for conspiracies to commit terror acts.



The case relates to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities,incl killings, terrorise people to extort money for running their criminal syndicates&activities pic.twitter.com/hPoPgRqtmu — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

The case relates to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities, including killings, to terrorize the people to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The case was initially registered by Delhi Police's Special Cell on August 8 and against eight accused and unknown others who were members of a criminal syndicate. Later on, the probe was taken over by the NIA.

The NIA has said that the gangs based in India and abroad have hatched a conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country. Further investigations in the matter are on.