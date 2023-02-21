e-Paper Get App
NIA launches search operations in 8 states in connection with gangster network cases

The searches were being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
NIA launches search operations in 8 states in connection with gangster network cases
In a major crackdown against gangster syndicate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launchred searches at over 70 locations across several states on Tuesday.

Raids conducted in 8 states

The searches were being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab.

Fourth round of raids on gangster network

The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.

Further details are awaited.

with agency inputs

