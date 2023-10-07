NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two In Bengal Electrical Detonators & Explosives Seizure Case

National Investigation Agency | File photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, October 4, filed its 2nd Supplementary Charge sheet in the June 2022 West Bengal case related to the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators and explosives.

This takes the total number of accused charge-sheeted in the case (RC-43/2022/NIA/DLI) to nine. Five accused persons were named in the main Charge-sheet and two accused persons were named in the 1st supplementary charge sheet filed in April & June this year respectively.

Case registered in September 2022

The case was registered in September 2022 following the seizure of 81,000 electric detonators from a vehicle in the Md. Bazar Police Station area in Birbhum by a team of STF, West Bengal. The vehicle’s driver, Ashish Keora, was also arrested, and subsequent searches led to the seizure of another 2,525 electric detonators, 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate, and 1,625 kg of Gelatin Sticks from an illegal godown. Also, the seized documents showed that a total no. of 86,700 kgs of gelatin sticks, 4,99,222 electric detonators, and 204 Nonels (big electronic detonators) were illegally supplied to various illegal miners so far.

NIA investigations revealed that accused Manoj Ghosh, owner of M/s Rajlaxmi Stone Works, located at Kalipur, Bahadurpur, PO: Horioka, PS – Nalhati, Dist. Birbhum, WB, procured explosives like electric detonators, Ammonium Nitrate Gelatine Sticks, etc. illegally from the accused Rintu Sk for his illegal stone mining and stored them in the vicinity of public places, thereby endangering the lives and properties of the civil populace.

Accused held with incriminating items

He was also found in possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition. Investigations also revealed that the accused Islam Chowdhury had knowledge of the illegal business of explosives and he had established close contact and conspired with the accused Merajuddin Ali Khan, Mir Md. Nuruzzaman and facilitated them in carrying out the illegal supply of explosives.

The 02 accused charge-sheeted today have been identified as Manoj Ghosh and Islam Chowdhury of West Bengal. They have been charged under relevant sections of IPC, Explosive Substance Act and Arms Act.

Further investigation in this case continues.

