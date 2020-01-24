NIA files chargesheet against two Bangladeshi terrorists

He claimed that both crossed the India-Bangladesh border along Tripura illegally in November 2018.

"They concealed their location and identity based on fake Aadhaar cards. These fake Aadhaar cards were given to them by their handlers in Bangladesh," he said.

"Investigation further revealed that accused Hassan had travelled from Agartala to Bengaluru in pursuance to the conspiracy of terrorist acts in India and stayed in Bengaluru for eight to nine months from November 2018 to July 2019," he said.

The officer said that during his stay in Bengaluru, Hassan conducted a recce of some public places and also on instructions of his handler he financially assisted another arrested ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team) member lodged in Kolkata jail. According to the NIA, ABT is another banned terrorist organisation in Bangladesh.

"Both the accused later criminally conspired, as per directions of their handlers in Bangladesh and tried to procure weapons from various places in Tripura and Mizoram in pursuance of the conspiracy of committing terrorist acts in India," he said.

The officer added that during investigation, a large amount of incriminating documents were recovered from their seized digital devices.

Mizoram police registered a case in this regard in July last year, which was taken over by the NIA in September.