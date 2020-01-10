NIA court remands Akhil Gogoi to judicial custody again

Guwahati: A special NIA court on Friday remanded RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, arrested under the stringent UAPA following his participation in protests against the amended Citizenship Act last month, to 14 days of judicial custody once again.

Gogoi, the chief adviser of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), had been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody on December 26 by the NIA court. "The judge has sent him to 14 days of judicial custody again," Gogoi's advocate Santanu Borthakur said.

The RTI activist was instrumental in mobilising protests across several districts in upper Assam against CAA. He was arrested in Jorhat on December 12 when the protests over the CAA was rocking Assam.

He was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.