NIA conducts raids in Jammu & Kashmir for connection with terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
More details awaited on the matter.

Earlier, in October, NIA carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case having links to suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Union Territory.

Searches conducted in serveal areas

The anti-terror agency conducted searches at locations in the districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA sources said that the case was related to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, which was declared as an 'unlawful association' under UA(P)A in 2019.

Read Also
Jammu & Kashmir: Hizbul Mujahideen module busted by security forces, 5 terror associates arrested
article-image

Raids conducted based on inputs

Sources said that NIA's multiple teams carried out these raids based on specific inputs. The raids were conducted in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

