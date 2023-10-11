NIA Conducts Multi-Location Searches Across India In PFI-Related Unlawful Activities Case

Representational image |

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive search operations at twenty different locations across the country. These searches took place at various premises, including those in Fazalpur, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, and Chandni Chowk in Delhi; Bhopal district in Madhya Pradesh; Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra; Tonk and Gangapur City districts in Rajasthan; as well as in the regions of Lucknow, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, searches were carried out in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

These operations are part of an ongoing investigation related to cases associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and their alleged involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities.

During the searches, a substantial cache of crucial evidence was discovered in the ongoing case. This evidence includes various digital devices such as laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pen drives, and hard discs. Furthermore, incriminating documents were recovered during the operations.

In addition, a significant amount of Indian currency with a face value of Rs. 8.5 lakhs was seized in connection with this case.

The case was initially registered as FIR No 827/2022, dated 12.07.2022, at Phulwarisharif Police Station, District Patna, Bihar. Subsequently, the NIA re-registered this case on 22.07.2022 (RC-31/2022/NIA/DLI).

The core allegation of this case revolves around the gathering of individuals with suspicious intent in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna.

On 11.07.2022, at approximately 1930 hrs, a raid was executed by the officers of Phulwarisharif Police Station based on confidential information. This operation targeted the rented residence of Athar Parvez, leading to the discovery of incriminating materials closely associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI). Notably, a document titled "India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India, Internal Document: Not for circulation" was among the findings.

The investigation resulted in the apprehension of several suspects at the initial stages. The accused in this case, namely Athar Parvej, Md. Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Zangi @ Advocate Nooruddin, and Arman Malick @ Imteyaz Anwer, were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in this matter.

To date, the NIA has submitted three chargesheets against a total of 13 suspects in this case. During the course of investigations, a total of 17 accused persons have been taken into custody. They are alleged to have been actively involved in furthering the unlawful activities of PFI, including the illicit funneling of funds from overseas to the PFI members and suspects in this case.

Previously, the NIA conducted multiple searches in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala to collect evidence against the accused persons and suspects in the present case.

During the ongoing investigations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Anwar Rashid, a former member of the banned organization Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Anwar Rashid's arrest is linked to his involvement in a criminal conspiracy, alongside FIR-named suspects Athar Parvej, Manjar Parvej, and others, all working towards advancing the agenda of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Their aim has been the pursuit and establishment of an Islamic Rule in India by the year 2047.

Following the ban on SIMI, its members, including Anwar Rashid, were associated with Wahadat-e-Islami, an organization formed by former SIMI members, and continued to promote the ideology of Islamic rule in India.

The investigations revealed that accused Anwar Rashid, in his association with a publication house, was involved in the supply of material for promoting the ideology of the PFI, specifically the establishment of Islamic Rule in India.

The investigation in this case is ongoing.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)