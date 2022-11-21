NIA arrests most-wanted terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh

NIA arrests most-wanted terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh |

New Delhi: A most-wanted terrorist carrying a reward of Rs five lakh, Kulwinderjit Singh alias "Khanpuria", was arrested from the Delhi airport here, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Monday.

Singh, who had been associated with terrorist outfits like the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday soon after his arrival from Bangkok, the official said.

Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He had been on the run since 2019, and the NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs five lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Read Also Mumbai: Special NIA court issues release order for activist Gautam Navlakha