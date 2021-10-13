NIA arrests 4 people in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and arrested four people in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case.

According to a statement from National Investigation Agency (NIA), it conducted searches at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Sophian districts. The arrested accused have been identified as Waseem Ahmed Sofi, Tariq Ahmed Dar, Bilal Ahmed Mir and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda.

The NIA said that had registered the case on October 10 and initiated an investigation. Four accused people - Waseem Ahmad Sofi, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Bilal Ahmad Mir alias "Bilal Fafu" and Tariq Ahmad Bafanda, all residents of Srinagar - were arrested during the searches carried out in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts on Tuesday, NIA said in the statement.

"The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New

Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc," NIA said in the statement.

"The terror associates/Over Ground Workers of these organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighboring country and also indulging in radicalization of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in handling of arms, ammunition and explosives. These terrorists and cadres have effected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state," NIA said.

The NIA said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused people are terror associates or Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs.

"During the searches conducted yesterday (Tuesday), several electronic devices, incriminating Jehadi (holy war) documents and records of suspicious financial transactions were seized," the NIA said.

The NIA said further investigation in the case continues.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:18 PM IST