NIA Arrests 1 More Prime Accused In Bihar PFI Case, Total Arrests Go Up To 15

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested one more prime accused in the Bihar case relating to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), taking the total number of arrests in the case to 15.

22-year-old Yaqub Khan alias Sultan alias Usman, a resident of District East Champaran, Bihar, has been arrested in the NIA case 31/2022/NIA/DLI, pertaining to unlawful and anti-national activities of PFI cadres & members. NIA had earlier arrested 14 accused and seized several incriminating articles/documents related in the case. Four accused were charge sheeted in the case on January 7.

Yakub was expert Arms Trainer of PFI

Investigations have revealed that Yaqub Khan was an expert Arms Trainer of the PFI and had conducted many training sessions in furtherance of the outfit’s aggressive & violent agenda and activities. He had arranged arms and ammunition to attack a youth from a particular community in order to wreak revenge and to whip up communal hatred. He had also uploaded controversial videos on social media to promote enmity among the communities.

Yaqub Khan was on the run since the houses of PFI syndicate were raided/searched in early February this year. After the ban of PFI by the Central Government, he was in contact with FIR named accused Reyaz Moarif, and his associates Md Belal alias Irshad, and Afroz. He was also in contact with his Dubai (UAE) based associate Md Sajjad Alam through WhatsApp. He first concealed himself in Bettiah district of Bihar, with his aunt and thereafter, at Pokhra, Nepal with another accused Md Irshad Alam who has been since arrested in this case on 18th March. Later Yaqub Khan went to Mumbai and stayed there with another aunt at Dharavi and with a friend. Returning from Mumbai in April 2023, he remained with his friends/associates/relatives in East Champaran, Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur districts of Bihar.

NIA looking for further leads in the case

NIA has seized SIM cards and the mobile phone of Yaqub and are examining them for further leads in the case.

According to NIA investigations, PFI continues to promote its toxic and communal agenda, ideology and activities even after its ban. Its members and cadres have been engaged in efforts to arrange arms and ammunition to carry out attacks and other criminal activities.

The case was initially registered as FIR No 827/2022 dated 12th July 2022 at PS Phulwarisharif, District Patna, Bihar, and re-registered by NIA on 22nd July 2022.

