NIA Apprehends 10 Individuals Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammed In Nationwide Operation

(Representative Image: PTI)

Guwahati, October 5: In a coordinated effort against the Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched extensive raids across various states, including Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

In Assam, the police apprehended 10 individuals from Goalpara and Hojai districts and subsequently handed them over to the NIA for further investigation on Saturday night.

Superintendent of Police, Goalpara Nabaneet Mahanta said that operations are ongoing in 2-3 locations within Goalpara district, specifically in the Krishnai and Agia areas where nine were apprehended, where additional individuals are being interrogated as part of an investigation linked to case no. 13/2024/NIA/DLI.

NIA with the support of Assam Police another JeM member arrested from Doboka in Hojai district.

Further details regarding the operation and the apprehended individuals are awaited as investigations continue.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed the arrest of eight individuals in connection with a nationwide operation targeting Islamic fundamentalists. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister stated that Assam Police had been assigned the task of apprehending these suspects as part of a larger crackdown. "Today, a movement was conducted nationwide against Islamic fundamentalists. The Assam Police were responsible for arresting eight individuals. We have arrested those eight people and handed them over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," Sarma said, adding that further details of the operation would be provided by the NIA.

It is learned that on October 2, a letter was received at the Hanumangarh Railway Station in Rajasthan that threatened several bomb blasts at various railway stations and other places in Rajasthan.