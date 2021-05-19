NHRC warns Centre of coercive action, issues final reminder on plea over hardship students face in attending online classes

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday warned the Centre of coercive action while issuing the final reminder to the notice served to the Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, and Secretary, Education, Department of Higher Education, over the hardships, miseries, and sufferings of financially weak students in attending online classes. The NHRC passed the order acting on a petition filed by noted human rights activist and Supreme Court advocate Radhakanta Tripathy.

Seeking an urgent intervention of the NHRC, Tripathy moved a petition stating the hardships and life-risk run by students walking kilometers out of their homes, trekking water tanks, trees, and hills, to get the internet connection required for the online education during COVID-19 pandemic.

"While 'Stay Home and Stay Safe' has been the campaign propagated by both the Centre and states, due to inaccessibility of internet, poor connectivity, and lack of power supply, students, especially in the remote areas and from the vulnerable segment, have to come out of their houses and walk for miles for the bare necessities for their studies," Tripathy said.

"This creates an education deficit and enlarges the gap of privileges among the student communities in the country," Tripathy said. The plea stated that more than one crore students across India have been deprieved of education due to lack of active intervention by the government. It added while on one hand there is no communication facilities to move out physically, on the other, power supply and digital connectivity remain a mirage for the students in many areas of the country.